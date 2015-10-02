BRIEF-Corbus announces last subject enrolled in Phase 2 study of anabasum
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis
Oct 2 Fagron NV :
* Announces that it has been approached by parties that have indicated an interest in a possible acquisition of all outstanding shares in Fagron
* Announces an update on its outlook for 2015
* Expects to realize turnover of between 470 million euros ($525.13 million) and 480 million euros, with a REBITDA of between 105 million euros and 115 million euros
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease