BRIEF-Corbus announces last subject enrolled in Phase 2 study of anabasum
Oct 2 Biofrontera AG :
* Announces that it has received 74-day letter from food and drug administration (FDA) in approval process of Ameluz in USA
* FDA did not identify any potential review issues and set PDUFA date, day of approval letter, to 10 May 2016
* In its filing review, FDA did not identify any potential review issues and set PDUFA date, day of approval letter, to May 10, 2016
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease