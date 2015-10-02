Oct 2 Biofrontera AG :

* Announces that it has received 74-day letter from food and drug administration (FDA) in approval process of Ameluz in USA

* FDA did not identify any potential review issues and set PDUFA date, day of approval letter, to 10 May 2016

* In its filing review, FDA did not identify any potential review issues and set PDUFA date, day of approval letter, to May 10, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1PRyw83 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)