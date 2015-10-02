Oct 2 I.Ceram SA :

* Launches 8.3 million euros ($9.28 million) capital increase on Alternext (max. 11 million euros after extension clause and over-allotment option)

* Underwriting commitment of 2.7 million euros

* Indicative price range will be between 6.4 euro and 7.5 euro per share

