BRIEF-Corbus announces last subject enrolled in Phase 2 study of anabasum
Oct 2 I.Ceram SA :
* Launches 8.3 million euros ($9.28 million) capital increase on Alternext (max. 11 million euros after extension clause and over-allotment option)
* Underwriting commitment of 2.7 million euros
* Indicative price range will be between 6.4 euro and 7.5 euro per share
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease