Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
Oct 2 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Strengthens position in attractive asset class in Italy
* Announces acquisition of an NPL portfolio of assets relating to SMEs from Banco Popolare, 4th largest Bank in Italy by assets
* Says portfolio consists of about 9,000 claims with a nominal value of about 950 million euros ($1.1 billion)
* Says 10-year estimated remaining collections are 72 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1YTiNeH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
* By notice of appeal, Wang and Tian Jiu appealed against 31 March judgment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: