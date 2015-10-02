BRIEF-Wonders Information to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 mln yuan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 900 million yuan ($130.39 million)
Oct 2 Sensys Gatso Group AB
* Says wins order worth $2.4 million (SEK 20 million)
* Says order contains both technology upgrade and managed services Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Loxley pcl - qtrly gross profit 596 million baht versus 494 million baht