Oct 2 Merko Gida :

* Secures $3 million credit from Finansbank with 5.60 percent interest rate and 35 months maturity

* Uses the credit to repay previous debts from Burgan Bank and Finansbank

* Additionally to secure another $1.3 million revolving credit with 4.90 percent interest rate and 7 months maturity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)