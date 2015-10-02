BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 Merko Gida :
* Secures $3 million credit from Finansbank with 5.60 percent interest rate and 35 months maturity
* Uses the credit to repay previous debts from Burgan Bank and Finansbank
* Additionally to secure another $1.3 million revolving credit with 4.90 percent interest rate and 7 months maturity
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000