BRIEF-Al Rajhi Co For Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 34.1 mln riyals
May 11 Al Rajhi Company For Cooperative Insurance:
Oct 2 Reysas Tasimacilik ve Lojistik Ticaret AS :
* Sells 10,783.80 square meters land in Istanbul for 20.5 million lira ($6.77 million) to its unit Reysas REIT
($1 = 3.0296 liras)
* Q1 gross written premiums 36 million riyals