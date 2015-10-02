BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Its unit, Stoczek Natura Sp. z o.o., signs a deal to form a consortium with MP Service Sp. z o.o. until Dec. 31, 2018
* The consortium will cooperate on a project concerning production and sales of dried fruits, vegetables and mushrooms
* The consortium will equally participate in costs and share gains
* The parties also plan to develop innovative drying technologies in cooperation with the University of Life Sciences in Lublin, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: