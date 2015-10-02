BRIEF-Corbus announces last subject enrolled in Phase 2 study of anabasum
* Corbus pharmaceuticals announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of skin-predominant dermatomyositis
Oct 2 Indexmedica SA :
* Resolves to issue series A bonds via a private placement
* The value of the bonds will not be higher than 3 million zlotys ($788,500)
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease