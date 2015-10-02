BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 PRFoods AS :
* Registers share capital reduction to 7.7 million euros ($8.59 million) adopted on May, 28
* The new registered share capital of the Company is divided into 38,682,860 ordinary shares with nominal value of 0.20 euros per share
* Monetary payments to shareholders related with reduction of share capital in total of 11.6 million euros (0.30 euros per share) to be paid on Jan. 3, 2016
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000