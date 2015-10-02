BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 Mybet Holding SE :
* Reached an agreement on sale of Mybet Group company C4U-Malta Ltd
* Both parties expect transaction to close in Q4 2015
* Selling price is 3 million euros ($3.3 million)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000