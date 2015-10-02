Oct 2 Pescanova SA :

* Approves share capital increase in Nueva Pescanova SLU for nominal amount of 9.8 million euros ($10.9 million)

* Says share capital of Nueva Pescanova to ascend to 12.2 million euros once share capital is fully subscribed Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8960 euros)