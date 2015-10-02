BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 Pescanova SA :
* Approves share capital increase in Nueva Pescanova SLU for nominal amount of 9.8 million euros ($10.9 million)
* Says share capital of Nueva Pescanova to ascend to 12.2 million euros once share capital is fully subscribed
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000