BRIEF-Apex Technology cuts share issue size to 1.4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size from 1.4 billion yuan ($202.86 million) from 2.1 billion yuan previously
Oct 2 Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Says it has won an open contest for advertising management of Linkedin platforms on the Portuguese market
Source text: bit.ly/1GnLOnt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cuts share issue size from 1.4 billion yuan ($202.86 million) from 2.1 billion yuan previously
* Says Rima Qureshi, senior vice president and head of market area North America, will leave her position and Ericsson executive team, effective may 11, 2017