Oct 2 Power Price SA :

* Following the company's capital increase, Krzysztof Piotrzkowski has its stake in Power Price reduced to 15.4 percent from 21.32 percent

* The number of the company's shares held by Krzysztof Piotrzkowski has not changed and amounts to 5.5 million