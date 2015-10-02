BRIEF-Apex Technology cuts share issue size to 1.4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size from 1.4 billion yuan ($202.86 million) from 2.1 billion yuan previously
Oct 2 Power Price SA :
* After company's capital increase Equimaxx LLC reduces its stake held in Power Price to 11.32 percent from 15.67 percent
* The number of Power Price's shares held by Equimaxx has not changed and amounts to 4,075,176 shares
* Says Rima Qureshi, senior vice president and head of market area North America, will leave her position and Ericsson executive team, effective may 11, 2017