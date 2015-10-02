Oct 2 Brait SE

* Intends to apply disposal proceeds towards full settlement of its R14.2 billion debt obligations.

* Balance of proceeds will be used for future investment activities and capital management.

* Transaction will increase Brait's stake in Iceland Foods to 57 pct

* Acquisition is subject to anti-trust clearance from Irish and Maltese authorities

* Has sold its 200 million Steinhoff shares through block trades in market, facilitated by Legae securities, for a consideration of approximately R16 billion

* Significant portion of these shares were sold at a price about Steinhoff 30-day volume weighted average price traded on JSE preceding date of sale

* Has reached agreement to acquire a further 38% of Iceland Foods for GBP172 million

* Consideration for above transaction will be paid from proceeds of Brait's recent GBP350 million convertible bond issuance.