BRIEF-Thaicom Pcl says qtrly net profit was 258.7 million baht
* Qtrly net profit 258.7 million Baht versus 700.3 million Baht
Oct 2 Sygnity SA :
* Signs an annex to the contract signed on Feb 1, 2013, with Polish Ministry of Finance for e-podatki system
* According to the annex, the value of the deal will not be higher than 230.4 million zlotys ($60.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8030 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO