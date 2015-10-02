Oct 2 Sygnity SA :

* Signs an annex to the contract signed on Feb 1, 2013, with Polish Ministry of Finance for e-podatki system

* According to the annex, the value of the deal will not be higher than 230.4 million zlotys ($60.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8030 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)