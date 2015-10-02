BRIEF-AgBank approves nomination of Liao Luming as non-executive director
* Approved nomination of Liao Luming as a non-executive director candidate of bank
Oct 2 KCI SA :
* Withdraws from acquisition of 75,403,143 series I shares of Gremi Media SA in exchange for 4,498 shares in Presspublica Sp. z o.o.
* Q1 net profit 237,522 dinars versus loss of 253,249 dinars year ago