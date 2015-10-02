BRIEF-AgBank approves nomination of Liao Luming as non-executive director
* Approved nomination of Liao Luming as a non-executive director candidate of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 KCI SA :
* Decides to merge with Gremi Media SA
* The merger will be implemented via transfer of all assets of Gremi Media to KCI in exchange for KCI's shares of new issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved nomination of Liao Luming as a non-executive director candidate of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 237,522 dinars versus loss of 253,249 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: