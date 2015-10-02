Oct 2 Euronext:

* Initial listing and trading of the total number of outstanding shares of Brokersclub AG on the Marche Libre will take place on Oct 7

* Number of Brokersclub AG securities to be listed: 6,677,680

* Issue price: 1.75 euro ($1.98)