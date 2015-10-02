BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes with Ivi LLC a license agreement for the internet distribution of animated programs belonging to Mondo TV's library in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States
* The duration of the license agreement with Ivi LLC is 2 years
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000