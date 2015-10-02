Canada's Telus posts 16.7 pct rise in profit
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
Oct 2 Industrial And Financial Systems Ifs Ab
* Ifs ab says wins order in germany
* Plant and steel engineering companies Maurer Ag has chosen to implement IFS Applications 9
* The agreement includes licenses and services worth 1.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
ROME, May 11 The board of the Italian employers association Confindustria approved on Thursday the injection of 30 million euros ($32.5 million) into publisher Il Sole 24 Ore in an upcoming cash call needed to keep to group afloat.