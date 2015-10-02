Canada's Telus posts 16.7 pct rise in profit
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
Oct 2 Euronext:
* Proximus successfully lists a 500 million euros ($558.15 million) bond issue on Euronext Brussels
* Issue received with order book in excess of 2.2 billion euros (more than four times oversubscribed) and was placed with more than 125 European institutional investors Source text: bit.ly/1MMTTXu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
ROME, May 11 The board of the Italian employers association Confindustria approved on Thursday the injection of 30 million euros ($32.5 million) into publisher Il Sole 24 Ore in an upcoming cash call needed to keep to group afloat.