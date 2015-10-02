BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group posts qtrly profit attributable HK$7.9 million
* Qtrly profit attributable amounted to approximately HK$7.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 203.4%
Oct 2 Sollers :
* Appoints Andrey Dementev chairman of the board
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: