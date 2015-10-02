Oct 2 Arrowhead Properties Ltd :

* Conclude agreement with Redefine Properties Limited for acquisition of rental enterprise and including Cleary Park

* Acquisition is quality and yield enhancing for Arrowhead

* Purchase consideration payable by arrowhead to seller in consideration for property is an amount of 460 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)