Canada's Telus posts 16.7 pct rise in profit
May 11 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more wireless customers.
Oct 2 Hexatronic Group AB :
* Signs distribution agreement with Amherst Photonics
* Amherst Photonics will be the company's distribution partner for the US market
DUBAI, May 11 JPMorgan will increase the number of bankers it has in Saudi Arabia to around 80 by the end of the year to capitalise on the increase in equity market activity and mergers and acquisitions in the kingdom, a senior executive said.