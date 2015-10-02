BRIEF-Al Rajhi Co For Cooperative Insurance posts Q1 profit of 34.1 mln riyals
May 11 Al Rajhi Company For Cooperative Insurance:
Oct 2 Emira Property Fund
* Greg Booyens, CA(SA) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of company, with effect from 1 January 2016.
* Greg has resigned as CFO of Delta Property Fund Limited, with effect from 31 December 2015, in order to join Emira
* Q1 gross written premiums 36 million riyals