BRIEF-Celebrate International says qtrly revenue HK$ 3.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Investeringsselskabet af 1. september 2015 A/S :
* According to final results of Hellerup Finans' tender offer, the offer is annulled
* Hellerup Finans received acceptances from shareholders representing 2.01 pct of share and votes in Investeringsselskabet
* Hellerup Finans did not reach 50.01 pct of votes in Investeringsselskabet which means one of the offer condition is not met and the offer is annulled
Source text: bit.ly/1LnG18W
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to 25.6 million SGD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: