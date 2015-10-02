BRIEF-Celebrate International says qtrly revenue HK$ 3.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$26.1 million versus loss of HK$865,000
Oct 2 McColl's Retail Group Plc
* John Coleman has informed board that he will step down from his position as chairman with immediate effect
* Sharon Brown, independent non-executive director, will be appointed interim chairman.
* Search for a replacement is in progress
* Q1 revenue rose 3.1 percent to 25.6 million SGD