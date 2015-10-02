BRIEF-AgBank approves nomination of Liao Luming as non-executive director
* Approved nomination of Liao Luming as a non-executive director candidate of bank
Oct 2 Solidarity:
* Trade union Solidarity today concluded a three-year wage increase agreement for employees in gold industry
* In contrast, Harmony Gold offered a salary increase of 6% for next three years
* Solidarity signs wage agreement in gold industry
* In terms of agreement miners, artisans and officials working for Anglogold Ashanti will receive an increase of 6% during first year of agreement
* In years two and three of agreement, workers will receive either an increase of 6% or an increase equal to inflation rate, whichever is highest
* Q1 net profit 237,522 dinars versus loss of 253,249 dinars year ago