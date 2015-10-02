Oct 2 Solidarity:

* Trade union Solidarity today concluded a three-year wage increase agreement for employees in gold industry

* In contrast, Harmony Gold offered a salary increase of 6% for next three years

* Solidarity signs wage agreement in gold industry

* In terms of agreement miners, artisans and officials working for Anglogold Ashanti will receive an increase of 6% during first year of agreement

* In years two and three of agreement, workers will receive either an increase of 6% or an increase equal to inflation rate, whichever is highest Further company coverage: [HARJ.J ANGJ.J]