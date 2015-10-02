UPDATE 2-Altice outbids Vivendi for French Champions League rights
* Altice to pay 350 mln euros a year for three seasons-sources
Oct 2 Havas SA
* Acquires, from the Bollore Group, CSA and the Intervalles agency
* CSA and the Intervalles agency, both formerly wholly owned subsidiaries of Bollore Group (owner of a 60 pct stake in Havas), together represent total gross margin of 16 million euros and a total workforce of 160 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Altice to pay 350 mln euros a year for three seasons-sources
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: