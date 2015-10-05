BRIEF-Sygnis Q1 net loss increases to EUR 1.2 million
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
(Corrects the source link)
Oct 5 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Says has offered Finnish Immigration Service to start reception center operations immediately in three municipalities (Kokemäki, Kihniö and Hämeenlinna) where company already has operations Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 400,421 dinars versus loss of 265,879 dinars year ago