BRIEF-Nordic Capital sells remaining Capio shares at 50 SEK/share
* Nordic Capital sells remaining 26.6 million Capio shares at SEK 50 per share - joint bookrunner Carnegie
Oct 5 DBV Technologies SA :
* Follow-up study of Viaskin Peanut shows significant increase in peanut consumption and treatment benefit in peanut allergic children
* Announced that topline findings from the first 12 months of the OLFUS-VIPES study, or OLFUS, support the long-term safety and efficacy of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy
* After 24 months, 80 pct of treated children respond to Viaskin Peanut 250 microg
* 12-month response rate in treatment-naïve patients consistent with previously-reported results
* On track to start phase III trial in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017