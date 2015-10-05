Oct 5 DBV Technologies SA :

* Follow-up study of Viaskin Peanut shows significant increase in peanut consumption and treatment benefit in peanut allergic children

* Announced that topline findings from the first 12 months of the OLFUS-VIPES study, or OLFUS, support the long-term safety and efficacy of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy

* After 24 months, 80 pct of treated children respond to Viaskin Peanut 250 microg

* 12-month response rate in treatment-naïve patients consistent with previously-reported results

* On track to start phase III trial in Q4 2015