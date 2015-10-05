BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 net result down 20.7 pct at 3.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD DOWN 20.7 PCT AT 3.4 MLN EUROS
Oct 5 ICA Gruppen AB
* Says completes the offer to acquire the shares in Hemtex AB
* Says holds 98.3 percent of capital and votes in Hemtex
* Says extends the acceptance period to 15 October 2015, in order to give remaining shareholders an additional possibility to accept
* Says intends to initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Hemtex and promote a de-listing of Hemtex' shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
* Says does not intend to acquire any shares in Hemtex outside the Offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, May 11 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.