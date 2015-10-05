BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska Q1 net result turns to profit of 20.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 5 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Says a new store opens in central Sundsvall in 2016
* Says contract is for 5 years
* Contract value amounts to about 3 million Swedish crowns ($359,157)
* Says tenant will have access to facilities already on Oct. 1 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.3529 Swedish crowns)
