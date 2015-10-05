Oct 5 HM Treasury:
* Government announces next steps on Lloyds retail sale
* HM Treasury announces today that a retail sale of Lloyds
Banking Group shares will be launched next spring
* It is government's intention to fully exit from its Lloyds
shareholding in coming months, and as part of this at least £2bn
of shares will be sold to retail investors.
* Members of public will be offered a discount of 5% of
market price, with a bonus share for every 10 shares for those
who hold their investment for more than a year
* All proceeds from share sales are used to pay down
national debt
* Value of bonus share incentive will be capped at £200 per
investor
* People applying for investments of less than £1,000 will
be prioritised.
