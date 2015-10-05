Oct 5 KBC Groep NV :

* KBC Asset Management sells stake in Union Kbc Asset Management to Union Bank Of India

* Union Bank of India and KBC Asset Management have reached agreement on sale of KBC Asset Management's 49 pct stake in Union KBC Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd

* Both parties agreed not to disclose any financial details about deal

* Transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval in India, will have no impact on joint venture's client positions and product portfolio

* It will not have any material impact either on KBC Group's earnings and capital