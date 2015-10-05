Oct 5 KBC Groep NV :
* KBC Asset Management sells stake in Union Kbc Asset
Management to Union Bank Of India
* Union Bank of India and KBC Asset Management have reached
agreement on sale of KBC Asset Management's 49 pct stake in
Union KBC Asset Management Co Pvt Ltd
* Both parties agreed not to disclose any financial details
about deal
* Transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval
in India, will have no impact on joint venture's client
positions and product portfolio
* It will not have any material impact either on KBC Group's
earnings and capital
