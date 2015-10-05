German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
Oct 5 Sensys Gatso Group AB
* Says wins order worth SEK 55 million
* Says order from Swedish traffic authority comprises traffic control cameras Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
* Says 90,000 units of its 8th series warrants were exercised to 90,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 11