BRIEF-Leifheit Q1 net result down 20.7 pct at 3.4 mln euros
* Q1 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD DOWN 20.7 PCT AT 3.4 MLN EUROS
Oct 5 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says in Sept. transported 632,379 passengers, which is nearly a 7 pct increase compared to Sept. 2014
* Says in Sept. number of passenger vehicles increased by 2 pct to 86,324 in same comparison
* Says in Sept. number of cargo units increased by almost 1 pct to 28,082 units in same comparison Source text - bit.ly/1hkIvXI
LONDON, May 11 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher first-quarter revenue and sales volume on Thursday, helped by improving trends in Russia and other markets.