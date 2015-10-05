BRIEF-Nordic Capital sells remaining Capio shares at 50 SEK/share
* Nordic Capital sells remaining 26.6 million Capio shares at SEK 50 per share - joint bookrunner Carnegie
Oct 5 Coloplast
* Says Coloplast and Ambu launch videoscope in collaboration
* Says the videoscope is for urinary tract intervention
* Says the videoscope will be available in market from December 2015
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose any further financial details Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen newsroom)
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017