German stocks - Factors to watch on May 11
FRANKFURT, May 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
Oct 5 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* Secures attractive financing conditions for future corporate growth
* Concluded a syndicated loan for a total volume of 33 million euros ($37.05 million)
* Also secured an option for a further 10 million euros for possible acquisitions and strategic investments
* Company will use loan for items such as paying back its 11/16 corporate bond of 30 million euros that matures in October 2016
* Interest expenses are expected to be reduced by around 0.75 million euros in 2016/2017 financial year and provisionally by around 1.5 million euros from 2017/2018 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 90,000 units of its 8th series warrants were exercised to 90,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 11