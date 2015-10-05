BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska Q1 net result turns to profit of 20.0 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 5 GIEAG Immobilien AG :
* Builds another logistics building with 23,500 square meters of floor space in Erfurt
* To be built on newly purchased 40,000 square meters plot on ILZ site in Erfurt
* Invests a total amount in lower double-digits million euros
* Time required for construction of 22,500 square meter logistics facility and another 1,000 square meters of office buildings will be about nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
