Oct 5 Ball Corp

* Ball confirms that CADE concluded first stage of its investigation on 2 October, 2015.

* General superintendent of CADE has issued an opinion which expresses competition concerns regarding unconditional clearance of ball's proposed acquisition of Rexam

* Following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S

* Expected that all necessary regulatory clearances will be obtained by first half of 2016

* Is looking forward to working with CADE's commissioners to find a solution which will address any concerns that cade's tribunal may have