BRIEF-Sygnis Q1 net loss increases to EUR 1.2 million
* SYGNIS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
Oct 5 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Announces positive topline data from Serendex phase I clinical trial
* Primary objective of trial is to evaluate safety and tolerability of Molgradex when inhaled by healthy adult subjects
* Says drug formulation was well tolerated at all dose levels; no serious or severe treatment emergent adverse events were registered
* Says based on positive phase I data, company expects to submit application for phase II/III clinical trial for PAP in Europe in October
* Primary objective of study met
