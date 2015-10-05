BRIEF-Beazley's Q1 gross premiums written reduced by 2% to $573m
* Says specialty lines achieved premium growth of 6% year on year, writing $277m in first three months of 2017
Oct 5 LVenture Group SpA :
* Signs partnership with Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) to search for potential startups to invest in
* Italian Angels for Growth (IAG) is an angel group that invests in the development of startups belonging to LUISS EnLabs, a LVenture Group partnership with LUISS University
* Says it appoints Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective on June 29