BRIEF-Softfront Holdings sells unit Fudemame to Sourcenext
* Says co completes sale of 100 percent stake in unit Fudemame Co Ltd to Sourcenext Corp as planned, on May 11
Oct 5 AllTele Allmanna Svenska publ Telefonaktiebolaget :
* Has completed previously announced discussions on a sale of the company's customer base in the operations targeting property owners
* Discussions have now been completed, no agreement has been reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co completes sale of 100 percent stake in unit Fudemame Co Ltd to Sourcenext Corp as planned, on May 11
* Says it will sell the hard disk drive (HDD) sales related business to Satori Electric Co Ltd