BRIEF-Erin Energy posts Q1 revenues $31.3 million
* Q1 crude sales volumes of more than 597,000 net barrels of oil, 271% increase over q1 2016
Oct 5 Ergomed Plc :
* Ergomed increases its co-development contribution in CEL-SCI's Phase 3 head and neck cancer trial
* Ergomed's contribution to Phase 3 study will increase from $10 million to $12 million
* Under extended agreement, Ergomed will contribute up to $12 million towards cost of performing clinical services for Phase 3 study
* German mobile service revenues up 1.4 pct excluding regulation (Adds CEO comment, background, details)