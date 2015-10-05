Oct 5 Ergomed Plc :

* Ergomed increases its co-development contribution in CEL-SCI's Phase 3 head and neck cancer trial

* Ergomed's contribution to Phase 3 study will increase from $10 million to $12 million

* Under extended agreement, Ergomed will contribute up to $12 million towards cost of performing clinical services for Phase 3 study