Oct 5 Zeder Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015

* RHEPS up 3.4% to 15.4 cents

* Underlying investment portfolio increased from 13.4 billion rand as at Feb. 28, 2015 to 16.2 billion rand as at Aug. 31 2015