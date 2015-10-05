BRIEF-Beazley's Q1 gross premiums written reduced by 2% to $573m
* Says specialty lines achieved premium growth of 6% year on year, writing $277m in first three months of 2017
Oct 5 Zeder Investments Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015
* RHEPS up 3.4% to 15.4 cents
* Underlying investment portfolio increased from 13.4 billion rand as at Feb. 28, 2015 to 16.2 billion rand as at Aug. 31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it appoints Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective on June 29