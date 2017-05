Oct 5 Kontigo Care AB :

* Clinical trials begin in VINNOVA project

* Results to be evaluated and presented in about 12 months

* Announced in November 2014 that was assigned 4.7 million Swedish crowns ($564,598.47) from VINNOVA for research project under Innovations for future health program

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3245 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)