Oct 5 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :

* Statement re Mediclinic International Ltd

* Notes share price movement in relation to company and press statement released by Mediclinic International Limited

* Confirms that discussions are taking place with Mediclinic regarding a potential combination of company and Mediclinic

* No certainty at this stage that discussions between company and Mediclinic will lead to any agreement concerning possible combination

* Possible deal would be implemented through issue of new shares in co to shareholders of mediclinic and may be classified as reverse takeover of co